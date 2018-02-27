Can't Comment Unless Attackers Caught: DGP

Srinagar—J&K Police chief S. P. Vaid said on Tuesday that unless the attackers are caught nothing can be said about the Islamic State's claim on the recent Srinagar attack.

The IS has claimed the attack on the guards of a senior separatist leader in Srinagar on February 25 in which a policeman was killed and his service rifle snatched by militants.

Director General of Police S. P. Vaid told daily Greater Kashmir that unless the attackers are caught nothing can be said about the veracity of the IS claim that they had carried out the attack.

On its website Amaq, the Islamic State had also displayed the pictures of the weapon they claimed to have snatched from the policeman who was killed in the attack.