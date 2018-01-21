Campaigning of political-parties for upcoming Panchayat-Polls Road map for security being framed

“The poll panel usually does not seek reports from an election-bound state on bypoll schedule unless a security concern is specifically involved. Due to the security concerns, the commission has sought security report from the state government.”
Srinagar—With the political parties are gearing up to start campaigning in valley to garner support for the party candidates in the upcoming Panchayat polls, The security agencies here are formulating a proper road map for security to counter any threat.
A senior official of the government told KNS that State Election Commission has sought the report from the JK government on the security situation in the state. “The poll panel usually does not seek reports from an election-bound state on bypoll schedule unless a security concern is specifically involved. Due to the security concerns, the commission has sought security report from the state government,” the official maintained.
Sources in the police department said that the security agencies are making a proper road map for holding panchayat elections in the state. “The administration including security agencies don’t want to take any chances that could disturb further situation in south Kashmir. Ensuring peaceful election campaign and polls under present circumstances seems a tough task,” one of the top police officials said.
“The security forces want to continue counter militancy-related activities,” the official added.
The official said that it was not possible to provide security to each panchayat candidate. “It has been decided to ask them to hold rallies at designated places,” he added.
The south Kashmir is the most volatile area where the militancy related incidents have increased for the last few years. Sources said that the political parties have started their door-to-door campaigning in the valley to garner support for the party candidates.
Sources said the security agencies will advise the political parties to hold rallies at “designated places”. “Security forces will draw a plan to ensure trouble free panchayat polls. Designated places have been earmarked for rallies given the precarious security situation,” a senior security official said.
A senior official posted at Divisional Commissioner Kashmir office said the security agencies will ask contesting candidates to follow formulated security guidelines for the upcoming polls. “The candidates will be advised to inform security forces before holding any election rally in their respective areas. The election rally will only be allowed at secured places,” the official said, adding, “The security forces sensitize roads to election rally venues”. (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.