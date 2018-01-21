Campaigning of political-parties for upcoming Panchayat-Polls Road map for security being framed

Srinagar—With the politi­cal parties are gearing up to start campaigning in valley to garner support for the party candidates in the upcoming Panchayat polls, The security agencies here are formulating a proper road map for secu­rity to counter any threat.

A senior official of the govern­ment told KNS that State Elec­tion Commission has sought the report from the JK government on the security situation in the state. “The poll panel usually does not seek reports from an election-bound state on bypoll schedule unless a security con­cern is specifically involved. Due to the security concerns, the commission has sought secu­rity report from the state govern­ment,” the official maintained.

Sources in the police depart­ment said that the security agencies are making a proper road map for holding panchayat elections in the state. “The ad­ministration including security agencies don’t want to take any chances that could disturb fur­ther situation in south Kashmir. Ensuring peaceful election cam­paign and polls under present cir­cumstances seems a tough task,” one of the top police officials said.

“The security forces want to continue counter militancy-relat­ed activities,” the official added.

The official said that it was not possible to provide security to each panchayat candidate. “It has been decided to ask them to hold rallies at desig­nated places,” he added.

The south Kashmir is the most volatile area where the militancy related incidents have increased for the last few years. Sources said that the political parties have started their door-to-door cam­paigning in the valley to garner support for the party candidates.

Sources said the security agencies will advise the po­litical parties to hold rallies at “designated places”. “Security forces will draw a plan to ensure trouble free panchayat polls. Designated places have been earmarked for rallies given the precarious security situation,” a senior security official said.

A senior official posted at Divisional Commissioner Kash­mir office said the security agencies will ask contesting can­didates to follow formulated se­curity guidelines for the upcom­ing polls. “The candidates will be advised to inform security forces before holding any elec­tion rally in their respective ar­eas. The election rally will only be allowed at secured places,” the official said, adding, “The security forces sensitize roads to election rally venues”. (KNS)