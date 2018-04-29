Cabinet Rejig:Dy CM Nirmal Singh Resigns,Kavinder Gupta Set To Take Charge

Jammu—With Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh resigning from the council of ministers late Sunday evening the much awaited reshuffle in the PDP-BJP coalition ministry seems to have been finalised.

Authoritative sources told KNS that Speaker Assembly Kavinder Gupta is most likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister in place of Nirmal Singh who resigned from the council of ministers late Sunday evening.

BJP has also cleared some new faces from the Samba and Kathua districts for induction in the coalition ministry headed by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti. Sources also said that PDP too has cleared the induction of its three time MLA from Pulwama constituency Khail Bandh as Minister to fill the position vacated by the resignation of Haseeb Drabu recently. Minor reshuffle in portfolios among the PDP ministers is also not ruled out but not immediately, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that major reshuffle in the BJP part of the coalition ministry was necessitated by the resignations of Chowdhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga from the council of ministers over their participation in a rally called by Hindu Ekta Manch in support of those named accused in Kathua rape and murder case and arrested by the Crime Branch of Jammu & Kashmir Police.

The names of those likely to be inducted into the cabinet are likely to be forwarded to Governor N N Vohra after the arrival of BJP's National General Secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu tomorrow morning.

When contacted BJP's State General Secretary (Organisation) Ashol Koul told KNS “Oath taking ceremony is scheduled at 12.00 noon tomorrow after the return of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav to Jammu tomorrow morning. The final list of those cleared for induction by the party high command will be forwarded to Governor N N Vohra tomorrow morning".