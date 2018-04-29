Cabinet Rejig Tomorrow

Confirming the development, BJP Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna told GNS that oath ceremony has been fixed for April 30. He said that names of the ministers to be inducted into the cabinet have also been finalized but refused to divulge their names.
Srinagar—Bhartiya Janta Party, ruling partner with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, has finalized names of its members to be inducted in the cabinet headed by Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Sources said that oath ceremony of the new ministers will take place on Monday(April 30) at Convention Centre Jammu.
Local news agency GNS quoting highly placed sources said the oath ceremony will take place at 12 noon on the 30 April afternoon.
Confirming the development, BJP Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna told GNS that oath ceremony has been fixed for April 30. He said that names of the ministers to be inducted into the cabinet have also been finalized but refused to divulge their names.
Sources however said that deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh, health minister Bali Bhagat are likely to be retained and MoS Sunil sharma was likely to elevated to cabinet rank.
Others who are likely to be inducted in the cabinet include speaker Kavinder Gupta, Sukhnandan Chaudhary, Shakti Parihar, Devinder Kumar Manyal, Rajesh Sharma, Ravinder Raina and Rajesh Jasrotia.
All the BJP ministers in the government have resigned last week to pave way for a reshuffle of the party ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.
On April 18, except deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, all BJP ministers handed their resignations to state party unit president to pave way for bringing in new faces into the government.
The reshuffle was also necessitated by the ouster of two ministers, Ch. Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga from the government over their support to the accused in the Kathua gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old girl.
