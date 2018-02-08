Cabinet Nod To UPSC Pattern For KAS Exams

Srinagar—In order to harmonize J&K Competitive Examination with the All India Service Examination, the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti accorded sanction to the notification of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018, along-with the Syllabus.

Presently, the scheme of examination, along with the syllabus for the preliminary and main examination is replica of the old scheme/syllabus of UPSC. However, in 2011, UPSC changed the scheme and syllabus for examination for selection to the All India Services.

The shifting to the new UPSC pattern in vogue will facilitate large number of candidates from the state to simultaneously prepare for both the Combined Competitive Examination conducted by J&K PSC and that conducted by UPSC. This will further increase the chances of candidates belonging to the state to clear the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Of late, all the concerned authorities like J&K Public Service Commission, the Law Department and the General Administration Department have found it appropriate to fall in line with the other States by adopting the UPSC pattern for Combined Competitive Examination commonly known as KAS Exam.

A detailed exercise in this regard has already been conducted and even amendments required to be carried out in the J&K Combined Competitive Examination Rules have been worked out by the Public Service Commission in consultation with the Department of Law.

As per the existing Combined Competitive Examination Rules, there is Paper-II Essay in English with 150 marks, Paper-III General Studies with 300 marks, Paper-IV General Studies with 300 marks and Paper V, VI, VII and VIII each of 300 marks. Moreover, any two subjects are required to be selected from the list of optional subjects for the Main Examination.

However, under the proposed amendments, which have already been vetted by the Department of Law and J&K Public Service Commission, there will be Paper-I Easy, Paper-II General Studies I, Paper-III General Studies II, Paper-IV General Studies III, Paper V General Studies IV. Moreover, there will be Paper VI Optional Subject Paper-I and Paper VII Optional Subject Paper-II (all having 250 marks).

In this way, there will be four General Studies Papers on the pattern of IAS instead of only two General Studies Papers as per the existing practice. Moreover, there will be only one Optional Subject with two papers instead of two Optional Subjects as per the existing practice and all these will be counted for merit, sources elaborated while disclosing that there will be no change in Paper-I English, which is considered as qualifying paper.

“For the first time in the history of J&K Combined Competitive Examination there will be negative marking on the pattern of UPSC and this is being done to ensure that only competent candidates sail through the examination”, sources said while disclosing that for every wrong answer 0.33 marks will be deducted.

The existing rules simply state that each paper will be of two hours duration but under the proposed rules a provision is being kept for blind candidates and the candidates with loco-motor disability and cerebral palsy where dominant (writing) extremity is affected to the extent of slowing the performance of function. “The candidates with minimum of 40% impairment will be allowed an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for each paper”, sources informed.

At present the Preliminary Examination consists of two papers—Paper-I General Studies of 150 marks and Paper-II (one subject to be selected from the list of optional subjects of 300 marks) thereby making a total of 450 marks. However, under the proposed amendments the Preliminary Examination will comprise of two papers of 200 marks each thereby making a total of 400 marks. There will be no optional subject and both will be of General Studies.

“The General Studies Paper-II of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%”, sources disclosed.

Mehbooba, Omar Seeks Enhancement In Age Relaxation

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said she had spoken to Union Minister Jitendra Singh on increasing the upper age limit for the state’s youth appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Singh is the Minister in-charge of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

“Spoken to MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Ji regarding the enhancement in upper age limit for UPSC aspirants of J&K”, Mehbooba tweeted this evening.

She said, “He has assured me of a positive response”.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the J-K Assembly Omar Abdullah demanded that the government seek enhancement from the Centre for relaxation in the upper age limit of the state’s youth appearing for the UPSC.

He also raised the issue in the Assembly, saying the special dispensation, giving relaxation of five years in upper age limit in central services examinations to students of J-K since 1995 should be restored.

“The special dispensation was being renewed after every two years. We don’t know why this was stopped suddenly,” the National Conference (NC) leader said.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurezi, who was in the chair, also took serious note of the issue and asked the government to take up the matter with the Centre and restore the five years of age relaxation.

Replying on the issue, J-K Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rahman Veeri assured the House that they would meet the chief minister and ask her to raise the issue with the Centre.