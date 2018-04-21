Cabinet Meeting Likely On April 24  

The meeting would likely be the first for many BJP leaders who are likely to be inducted in the cabinet reshuffle expected a day earlier.
Jammu: A meeting of cabinet, postponed a few times earlier this month, has been scheduled on April 24, sources said on Friday.
To be held under the chairmanship Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the meeting probably would be the last in Jammu before Darbar Move office close in the winter capital of the state. The meeting would likely be the first for many BJP leaders who are likely to be inducted in the cabinet reshuffle expected a day earlier. The cabinet meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on April 16 at 4:30 pm, but was postponed. Prior to it, the Cabinet was scheduled to be held on April 12 but was postponed to April 16 as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had directly flown to Srinagar from New Delhi on April 11 in view of
