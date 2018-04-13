Cabinet meet April 16

 Skip to main content
According to an order, the agenda of the meeting will remain same as has been circulated on April 9. However, the order said that supplementary agenda, if any, shall be circulated separately.

Srinagar—The cabinet meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, will be now held under chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at 4:30 pm on April 16.

According to an order, the agenda of the meeting will remain same as has been circulated on April 9. However, the order said that supplementary agenda, if any, shall be circulated separately.

 

