Cabinet Green Signal To 7th Pay Panel Recommendations 

Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for its employees.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in Jammu chaired by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Information Department said that government employees will receive the current month's salary as per the revised rates.

"All necessary notifications regarding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be issued by Jammu and Kashmir's Finance Department by this evening," the Department tweeted.

Finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari told the media that Jammu and Kashmir was the first state in the country to implement the recommendations.

"We don't have resources, but our Chief Minister has made a commitment and we have fulfilled it," he said.

The decision would benefit around five lakh employees and pensioners in the state. The financial implications for the implementations of 7th pay commission recommendations would be Rs 4201 crore annually while financial implications on account of one-time arrears would be Rs 7477 crores.

The State government employees can now draw the salary for the month of April 2018 as per the revised scales.

According to the decision, for the purpose of implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations, basic pay as on 31.12.2015 of employees shall be multiplied by uniform factor of 2.57 and then adjusted in the matrix recommended by the Pay Committee.

The benefit of House Rent Allowance on revised pay shall be available from April, 2018 and all allowances except Dearness Allowance (DA) shall continue as before while DA from January, 2016 onwards shall be paid on revised pay on new rates to be notified by Finance Department.

According to the decision, Gratuity shall be enhanced from the existing ceiling of Rs 10.00 lakh to Rs 20.00 lakh with effect from 01.01.2016, with increase in the ceiling on gratuity by 25 percent whenever DA rises by 50 percent as recommended by 7th CPC/ as per Central Government pattern.

The pensioners shall be given option to choose revision of pension by any of the two formulations suggested by the Pay Committee.

Arrears of pensioners shall be paid in cash in three six monthly instalments while arrears of all employees shall be drawn and credited to their G.P Fund accounts with moratorium of 3 years for withdrawal of same. However, there will be no moratorium for withdrawal in case of employees retiring upto 31.03.2021.

The implementation of 7th pay commission recommendations for PSUs and autonomous organizations will depend on the availability of resources with the respective organizations.

Regarding pay anomalies, the cabinet decided that the existing Pay Committee shall look into and address the issue of anomalies starting with the issue of anomalies of the Clerical Cadre.

The cabinet also approved a slew of administrative reforms to streamline the functioning at various levels in the government. These measures include increasing working days and working hours for government business, putting in place system of automatic abolition of posts which are not filled for 3 years, establishment audit of all offices needs to be expedited to work out norms for optimal sanctioned strength of employees in all offices/ Departments across the State, making of illegal appointments of whatsoever nature (whether regular, adhoc or casual) by any officer be treated as major offence, Visitor Management System, particularly in Civil Secretariat to be streamlined, Drawl of pay by Drawing and Disbursing Officers in all offices to be linked to Biometric Attendance and objective assessment of skills & competencies required to be made.

Arrears Credited Into GP Fund With 3 Years Withdrawal Moratorium

Consequent to the revision of pay of State Government employees notified vide SRO 193 on 24 April, the state government on Tuesday ordered that the payment of arrears on account of revision of pay of State Government employees for the period 01.01.2016 to 31.03.2018 is ordered as under:

“Arrears of all the employees including those appointed on or after 01.01.2010 governed under New Pension Scheme on account of revision of pay scales shall be drawn and credited to their G.P Fund accounts with moratorium of three years for withdrawal thereof,” the government said in an order issued here.

“There will be no moratorium for withdrawal of arrears in respect of employees retiring upto 31.03.2021.”