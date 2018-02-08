Cabinet Approves Promotions For IAS, IPS, IFS Officers

Jammu—The state cabinet, headed by chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday approved promotions for a number of civil servants and the creation of the posts of principal magistrates for 8 newly-created juvenile justice boards, besides appointing Dr. Samir Mattoo as the new director for health services in Jammu and giving the nod to upgrading the primary health centre at Hazratbal to the status of a sub-district hospital.

Promotions For IAS Officers

According to an official press release from Jammu, the cabinet approved the promotion of IAS officers of 2005 batch viz M Raju, Manzoor Ahmad Lone and Bashir Ahmad Bhat to the Selection Grade of IAS w.e.f 01.01.2018 and IAS officers of 2014 batch viz Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Rahul Yadav and Owais Ahmad to the Senior Time Scale of IAS w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Promotions For IPS Officers

The cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 2000 batch of J&K Cadre viz S P Pani, Basant Kumar Rath and Shri Gh. Hassan Bhat to the Super Time Scale-(ii)-IGP-Level 14 in the Pay Matrix, with effect from 01.01.2018, the press release said.

Sanction was also accorded to the promotion of Deepak Kumar Salathia (IPS: 2004) to the Super Time Scale – (i) DIG w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the placement of officers of 2005 batch of J&K Cadre viz Rafeequl Hassan and Vijay Kumar in the Selection Grade of IPS w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 2014 batch of J&K Cadre viz Amritpal Singh and Dr G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy to the Senior Time Scale of IPS w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Promotions for IFS Officers

Jammu: Sanction was also accorded sanction to the promotion of Ravi Kumar Kesar to the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Head of Forest Force) in the Apex Scale of Rs 80,000 (fixed) w.e.f 01.07.2017.

The cabinet also sanctioned the promotion of Manoj Pant, P.K.Singh and B Sidhartha Kumar to the post of PCCF in the pay scale of Rs 75500-80,000 (HAG+) w.e.f 01.07.2017.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of B K Singh, Jigmet Takpa, S K Gupta, Sarvesh Rai, N P Singh, Asaf Mehmood, Nissar Ahmad Darzi and A K Gupta to the post of Additional PCCP in the pay scale of Rs 67000-79000(HAG) with immediate effect and S Senthil and Sameer Bharti to the post of Chief Conservator of Forests in the pay scale of Rs 34700-67000+10,000 w.e.f 27.04.2017 and 04.07.2017 respectively.

Principal Magistrates For 8 New Juvenile Justice Boards

Sanction was also granted for the creation of 08 posts of Principal Magistrates (Civil Judge Junior Division/Munsiff) in the PB Rs.(27700-770-33090) for eight Juvenile Justices Boards to be constituted at Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kargil and Leh, in phase-I.

Cabinet also accorded sanction to the creation of 02 posts of Sr. System Officer in the Pay band of 9300-34800+4200, 24 posts of System Officer in the pay band of 5200-20200+2400 and 48 posts of System Assistant in the pay band of 5200-20200+1900 for effective implementation of e-Courts Mission Mode Project.

Sub-District Hospital At Hazratbal

The cabinet also accorded sanction to the up-gradation of PHC Hazratbal, Srinagar to the level of Sub-District Hospital and Sub-centers at Domana, Jammu and Devar, Kupwara to the level of Primary Health Centers.

The cabinet also approved the creation of 14 posts of various categories for up-gradation of these health care institutes including 08 posts for SDH Hazratbal and 03 posts each for PHC Domana & Devar.

Transfer of State Land

The cabinet accorded sanction to the transfer of state land measuring 222 kanals and 17 marlas situated at village Katli, District Samba, in favour of the Industries and Commerce Department, for establishment of Industrial Estate.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the transfer of State land measuring 144 Kanals 13 Marla situated at Village Narain, Tehsil Nagrota, District Jammu to the Animal Husbandry Department for relocation of Poultry Project from Beli Charana, Jammu which is proposed to be utilized for expansion of the Jammu Civil Airport. The Planning, Development & Monitoring Department shall provide necessary funds for raising infrastructure of the farm at the new location in a time bound manner.

Registrars Academic In GMC Srinagar, Jammu

The cabinet accorded sanction to the creation (up-gradation) of two posts of Registrar Academics in Government Medical College, Srinagar and Jammu in the Pay Band of Rs 37400-67000+GP Rs 8700 to the Pay Band of Rs 37400-67000+GP of Rs 10,000.

Private B.Ed College in Handwara

The cabinet approved opening of a private B.ED College in Sub Division Handwara, District Kupwara.

New Director Health Services For Jammu

The cabinet accorded sanction to the appointment of Dr Samir Mattoo Senior Consultant (Ophthalmology) to the post of Director Health Services/Family Welfare, Jammu