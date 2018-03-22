Cabinet Approves Continuation of PM’s Package  

New Delhi—The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Prime Minister’s Development Package for Jammu & Kashmir 2015 with a special focus on “stepping up of support under the creation of infrastructure in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres over 5 years”.
The Cabinet approved the launch of Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Mission even though it decided to continue with the UPA-era National Health Mission. The Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world’s largest government-funded health programme and will cover 10 crore families. The Cabinet also took a slew of decisions:
