Bus Fares For Students Slashed

Srinagar—The traffic police in Srinagar on Saturday asked all private and government bus operates to charge only half the passenger fare from students travelling from their residential areas to educational institutions and back.
The concessional fare system will apply to bus journeys the students undertake from homes to schools and colleges and back once a day only.
Students have been asked to produce a valid identity card from the institution where they study to avail the benefit.
Traffic authorities said that necessary action would be taken against violators under the Motor Vehicle Act if reported.
Besides, students have been asked to contact helpline numbers of Traffic Police Office City Srinagar (Tel/Fax) 0194-2455179, Traffic Police Control Room Sgr. (Tel) 0194-2450022, 2485396WhatsASpp No. 8491852218, toll-free No. 18001807091 Facebook page:@trafficpolicecitysrinagar in case of any problem in this regard.
