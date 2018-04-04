Bullets, pellets, raids have become order of the day: JKLF

"For the last four days, bullets, pellets, nocturnal raids and arrests have become an order of the day which has exposed Indian democracy in Kashmir."
Srinagar: “Killing and wounding Kashmiris with impunity and then unleashing crackdown against resistance camp to stop mourning and protests, has been the main feature of PDP led Indian rule in Kashmir,” said Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal in a statement on Tuesday.
He said for the last four days, bullets, pellets, nocturnal raids and arrests have become an order of the day which has exposed Indian democracy in Kashmir.
The statement said JKLF delegation reached Shopian on Tuesday and met with the bereaved families of slain militants and civilians.
The statement added, “Police on Monday raided JKLF office at Abi Guzar and arrested zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri who was today shifted to central jail Srinagar. JKLF vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakshi was also placed under house arrest from last Sunday. Today police shifted him to Bemina police station from where he has also been shifted to central jail Srinagar. Police has also arrested JKLF deputy chief organizer Siraj ud din Mir from his Tangmarg residence and he has been detained at police station Kunzar. Police also raided the residence of JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal at Malabagh late Mondaynight.”
“Police, SOG and CRPF at 1:30 during night barged into the residence of Noor Sahib after jumping over the outer walls as if they were doing some military exercise and after forced entry into the house, threatened and intimidated his family,” JKLF statement said.
Strongly condemning this ongoing police “oppression”, Kalwal in a statement said, “Police and forces first kill and wound Kashmiris with impunity and then to stop peaceful protest and mourning, start operations to arrest and intimidate resistance camp.”
Meanwhile, at the orders of Noor, a JKLF delegation led by deputy zonal president Muhammad Yasin Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Altaf Raina and Shabir Ahmad managed to reach Shopian and visited the bereaved families.
The delegation managed to reach to the bereaved families and paid rich tributes to the slain. Speaking on the occasion, JKLF leaders said, “Martyrs have laid down their lives for our better tomorrow and Kashmiri nation is indebted to these great sons of soil.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.