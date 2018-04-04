Bullets, pellets, raids have become order of the day: JKLF

 Skip to main content
"For the last four days, bullets, pellets, nocturnal raids and arrests have become an order of the day which has exposed In­dian democracy in Kashmir."

Srinagar: “Killing and wound­ing Kashmiris with impunity and then unleashing crackdown against resistance camp to stop mourning and protests, has been the main fea­ture of PDP led Indian rule in Kash­mir,” said Jammu Kashmir Libera­tion Front (JKLF) zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal in a state­ment on Tuesday.

He said for the last four days, bullets, pellets, nocturnal raids and arrests have become an order of the day which has exposed In­dian democracy in Kashmir.

The statement said JKLF delega­tion reached Shopian on Tuesday and met with the bereaved families of slain militants and civilians.

The statement added, “Police on Monday raided JKLF office at Abi Guzar and arrested zonal or­ganizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri who was today shifted to central jail Srinagar. JKLF vice chair­man Showkat Ahmad Bakshi was also placed under house arrest from last Sunday. Today police shifted him to Bemina police sta­tion from where he has also been shifted to central jail Srinagar. Po­lice has also arrested JKLF depu­ty chief organizer Siraj ud din Mir from his Tangmarg residence and he has been detained at police sta­tion Kunzar. Police also raided the residence of JKLF zonal presi­dent Noor Muhammad Kalwal at Malabagh late Mondaynight.”

“Police, SOG and CRPF at 1:30 during night barged into the residence of Noor Sahib after jumping over the outer walls as if they were doing some military exercise and after forced entry into the house, threatened and intimidated his family,” JKLF statement said.

Strongly condemning this on­going police “oppression”, Kalw­al in a statement said, “Police and forces first kill and wound Kash­miris with impunity and then to stop peaceful protest and mourn­ing, start operations to arrest and intimidate resistance camp.”

Meanwhile, at the orders of Noor, a JKLF delegation led by deputy zonal president Muhammad Yasin Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Altaf Raina and Shabir Ahmad managed to reach Shopian and visited the bereaved families.

The delegation managed to reach to the bereaved families and paid rich tributes to the slain. Speaking on the occasion, JKLF leaders said, “Martyrs have laid down their lives for our better tomorrow and Kashmiri nation is indebted to these great sons of soil.”  

