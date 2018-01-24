Bukhari for collective effort, constructive engagement to mend education sector

Govt to notify separate ‘Education Calendar’ to cut holidays; 17 new colleges, up-gradation of 400 schools approved
Jammu—Terming education as cog-in-the-wheel of progress at all levels, Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said despite many odds and varied challenges the government succeeded to putting decrepit education system back on track and the recent board results in Kashmir offer a silver lining amid the dark clouds.
Winding up the discussion on Demand for Grants of the Education and allied Departments under his charge and responding to the points raised by the legislators, the Minister stressed on engaging in a constructive dialogue on improving the contours of the education sector, and emphasised that ‘it requires all of us to rise above political affiliations and considerations.’
He welcomed the suggestions of the Legislators and assured them that the same would be incorporated to streamline the functioning of the Department.
Admitting it was hard to bring a discernible change on the ground in the backdrop of huge gaps and challenges posed by law and order situation, he said to paint a rosy picture won’t be the right thing.
He however said that investment in education would mean investment in the future of the children ‘Nation Builders of Tomorrow’.
“Considering this fact, Government has decided on three-fold increase in the CAPEX Budget of School Education Department for the year 2018-19, “the Minister said.
He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu for having considered his projections made during series of interactions held with them.
He informed it was due to their personal efforts of the Finance Minister that despite shortfall in the allocation of salaries of SSA Teachers by the Central Government, the Finance Department has gone out of way in disbursing salaries to these Teachers from the State Budget.
The Minister reminded the members of the series of marathon constituency-wise meetings taken by him to review the education sector.
“I hope that the members by now must have framed a blueprint of their respective constituencies as the ownership of education in their areas has already been vested in them during these meetings,” he asserted and said one of the first steps in strategic partnership with the Legislators and MPs can take towards upgrading infrastructure in education sector will be their commitment to contribute Rs 1 crore each out of their CDF and MPLAD grants towards education sector. He assured that the funds provided shall be spent as per the demands of the Legislators and Parliamentarians in their respective constituencies.
He informed the house that the State Cabinet has given nod to the up-gradation of 400 schools from Middle to High and High to Higher Secondary level and establishment of 17 new degree colleges in the State.
The Minister informed that to compensate the loss of time of students of schools and colleges due to frequent disruptions, his Ministry is seriously considering notifying a separate ‘Education Calendar’ that minimises holidays and enables the teachers to complete their syllabi well in time. He sought support of the people in safeguarding the education sector from frequent disruptions and called for exempting teachers from all non-academic duties in the larger interest of the student community.
“We cannot afford to make our students suffer for this, teachers have to be discharged from all non-teaching assignments, including election-related duties,” he said.
He said present Government has already demonstrated its commitment towards working in tandem with Legislators, cutting across the political divide, by requesting them to identify schools, in order of their preference, in their respective constituencies which qualify for such up-gradation.
The Minister said the state cannot lose focus unless remedial measures are taken, education can become the first casualty of any conflict situation. “It was not easy to bring back the students from the streets to the classrooms where they actually belong. Despite extreme provocation, I take great pride in stating that not a single FIR was registered against the protesting students’ last year.” he said. “This House should know that our students, especially adolescents, are passing through difficult times and require our handholding,” he said and called for involving them in decision-making processes.
For this, he suggested for forming ‘Student Councils’ which shall monitor the affairs of schools and colleges. He said the government will welcome vibrant collective participation in spirit of the democratic setup where all people have the right to voice their concerns in a peaceful manner.
He said that the additional corpus of Rs 100 crore with contribution of the MLAs and MPs was to make them partners in the development of education system in the State. He called for spending the generated money on fencing and creating other facilities for security of the students and prevent outside interference.
• 200 Middle Schools (100 in each division) and 200 High Schools (100 in each division) being upgraded to next level
• Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMS) established at Srinagar with off campus at Jammu
• 2 Engineering Colleges established at Janglote (Kathua) and Safapora (Ganderbal), class work to start from April 2018
• 2 Nursing Colleges established at Jammu and Srinagar with an annual intake capacity of 60 students each
• 2 Schools of Architecture made functional at Jammu, Srinagar with intake capacity of 40 students each
• Hostel Building for J&K students completed in Jamia Millia Islamia Campus at Rs 20 crore
• 3450 including 2154 teaching and 1296 non- teaching posts referred to SSB
• Under PMSSS, 3297 students sponsored by AICTE for degrees in Engineering/Nursing and other general/ technical courses in 2017- 18 with later entry of 516 diploma holders
• 2 Cluster Universities under RUSA established at Jammu and Srinagar at the total allocation of Rs 110 cr
• Construction of 10 college buildings completed in the current financial year
• Vocational education being imparted in 10 modern trades viz; IT/ITES, Retail, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Agriculture, Telecommunications etc, endeavor underway to broaden scope of trades after proper mapping
• Focus being laid on teacher training by resource persons available in the country through well worked out modules
• 19633 in-service Untrained Graduate Teachers being trained through IGNOU for pursuing BEd course in Open Distance Learning (ODL) Mode; more 2543 undergraduate in-service teachers to be trained through National Institute of Open Schooling for D. El.Ed (ODL) course
• Winter tutorial classes being offered through 1000 tutorials.
• 1263 aspirants presently benefiting from Super-50 coaching centres to prepare the students for various State and National level Competitive Examinations; 50 aspirants enrolled for Civil Service Examination,
• “No Detention Policy” reviewed, reversed for 5th Primary onwards to improve quality of education, making teachers accountable.
• 550 Students along with the teacher of 10 Districts of Valley sent on country tour under Exchange programme
• Mid-Day-Meal Automated Reporting and Management System (MDM-ARMS) introduced for real-time, data collected being collected through SMS, Mobile app and web portal), For better results, the process underway for outsourcing MDM through reputed NGO Akshaypatra in the districts of Jammu and Samba on the pilot basis
• 859 Selection of 10+2 lectures in 16 disciplines made by School Education Department in 2017, on the recommendations of J&KPSC
• Mechanism instituted by School Education Department to assess quality and validity of distance mode degrees obtained by the in-service candidate for their promotion to next higher level
• Girls hostels approved under PMDP in 07 colleges to promote girl education
• Selection process of 2261 posts of Assistant Professors initiated, appointment of 1402 candidates made
• In a first, posts of APs earmarked in disciplines like Public Administration, Human Genetics, Social Work, Anthropology, Television and Filmmaking, Languages (Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Persian, Spoken Chinese, Spoken French, Spoken German) Bio-resources etc
• Skill development courses introduced for enhancing the employability of college pass outs like Dying Technology and Block Printing, Hospitality and Catering Technology, Fruit Preservation & Mushroom Cultivation, Sericulture, Tourism & Travel Management etc
