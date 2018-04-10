Budgam Parts Shut Down To Remember Poll Day Carnage

Srinagar—Parts of central Kashmir’s Budgam district observed a spontaneous shutdown on Monday to commemorate the first death anniversary of 8 budding youth killed in government forces firing on polling day last year on April 9.

No organisation had issued any call for a shutdown

All shops and business establishments remained closed in Chadoora, Charar-e-Sharief, Pakherpora, Dalwan, Kawoosa, Zangalpora, Churmujal and Rathsuna in Beerwah - the native areas of slain civilians. Public transport also remained off the roads.

Apprehending protests, the district administration had ordered closure of all colleges and higher secondary schools in these areas.

Last year, the Srinagar parliamentary constituency (which includes Budgam) was won by the National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, and recorded only 7.1 per cent polling, a record low in the history of general elections in Kashmir.

The firing that left eight persons dead and nearly 150 injured occurred as forces personnel tried to quell protests against the polls.

The youth killed by forces were in age group of 15 to 25 and were killed in “direct firing” on protestors in at least seven areas. They were Faizan Fayaz Dar (15), Abass Jahangir (22) of Dalwan Pakharpora, Shabir Ahmed Bhat (22) of Dawlatpora Chadoora, Nisar Ahmed Mir (25) of Ratsun Beerwah, Akeel Ahmed Wani (22) of Churmujroo Beerwah, Adil Farooq Sheikh (19) of Yarigund Kawoosa Khalisa, Amir Ahmed Rather (20) of Dadwanpora Chadoora and Omar Farooq Ganie (21) of Barsoo Ganderbal.

Besides the killing of eight civilians, a 55-year-old woman Jana Bagum of Dalwan also suffered a heart attack. Officials however did not relate that death to the prevailing situation. (CNS)