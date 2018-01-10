BSF Vehicle Knocks Down Youth

The BSF driver has been arrested and a vehicle seized, a senior police officer said.
Srinagar—Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was disrupted for over three hours following massive protests after a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle hit and killed a youth in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.
The BSF driver has been arrested and a vehicle seized, a senior police officer said.
Hundreds of people hit the streets at Vessu on the highway when a BSF vehicle hit and critically wounded a youth this afternoon. The youth later died in the hospital.
The demonstrators blocked the highway at 1245 hrs with the results hundreds of vehicles got stranded on both sides.
