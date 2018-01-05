BSF launches 'Operation Alert' along IB

Jammu—The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched "Operation Alert" along the over 200 kilometer long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir to curb the "increasing movement of infiltrating militants from across the border."

"There are inputs that there is movement of militants and accordingly, we have declared 'Ops Alert' on the border," Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, Ram Awatar told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

The BSF gave a military send off by organising Wreath- laying ceremony at Frontier headquarters in Jammu in the honour of the late Head Constable Radha Pada Hazara, who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Samba sector on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP SP Vaid, IGP Jammu Zone and SD Singh attended the ceremony along with the IG BSF Jammu Ram Awtar and other senior officers and Jawans of BSF.

"It is because of that alertness that they have acted like that (resorting to sniper firing). The moral of the BSF is high and will continue to remain high," the IG said.