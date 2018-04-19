Boycott Imams Who Divide Muslims: Mirwaiz  

Mirwaiz said sectarian divide and hate among people only strengthens the hands of “oppressor.”
Srinagar—Coming down heavily on some of the “self styled” religious preachers in the state “using the sacred pulpits of mosques to divide Muslims”, chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) said that such imams should not be tolerated and people should publically boycott them.
Addressing a glittering Seerat conference organised by the Anjumane Nusrat Ul Islam at Islamia at Rajouri Kadal here, Mirwaiz urged the Imams to desist from promoting sectarian differences that create divisions and hate and rather educate people about the core and universal message of Islam.
Mirwaiz said sectarian divide and hate among people only strengthens the hands of “oppressor.”
“Those who use pulpit of mosques to do so will not be tolerated and people should publically boycott them.”
Mirwaiz laid stress on following the footsteps of beloved prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a guide to every Muslims in every sphere of life.
Mirwaiz said that what was worse is that they are using social media to promote their sectarian agenda which misguides and confuses people especially the youth.
Mirwaiz said that these clerics don’t speak about the killings and injustices that “we face each day but when it comes to criticizing each other that exhibit such passion and eagerness.’
Mirwaiz said the breach in “our unity as an Ummah if it starts from our mosques will be extremely unfortunate and cannot be allowed.”
He said in the coming days a meeting of Religious organisations, preachers, imams from every sect and school of thought will be convened and to discuss these issues so that mosques will become reason for unity and social reform rather than division.
Referring to the heinous Kathua incident Mirwaiz said it is blot upon all humanity, irrespective of what religion one follow that the most despicable act of pre meditated rape and then murder was used a tool against a community to evict them. It has to be condemned by one and all and justice has to be delivered on this most heinous crime, he said.
During the Seerat conference students from various institutions from different districts shed light on the life and contributions of the holy prophet with lot of zest and zeal.
