Boy From PaK Held In Poonch

Jammu—A 12-year-old boy, hailing from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK), was detained shortly after he ventured into this side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said.

The boy was detained by Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) from Basooni in Balakote sector, a police officer said.

He said the boy was moving under suspicious circumstances when intercepted by the troops. He was immediately arrested, the officer added.

After questioning, the boy was handed over to the police, the officer said adding he appeared mentally disturbed and is believed to have inadvertently crossed the LoC.