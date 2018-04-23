Boy From PaK Held In Poonch

The boy was detained by Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) from Basooni in Balakote sector, a police officer said.
Jammu—A 12-year-old boy, hailing from Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK), was detained shortly after he ventured into this side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said.
The boy was detained by Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) from Basooni in Balakote sector, a police officer said.
He said the boy was moving under suspicious circumstances when intercepted by the troops. He was immediately arrested, the officer added.
After questioning, the boy was handed over to the police, the officer said adding he appeared mentally disturbed and is believed to have inadvertently crossed the LoC.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.