‘Boy Killed In LoC Firing’ 

Islamabad—Pakistan Army on Monday said it destroyed an Indian army post across the Line of Control and killed two soldiers hours after a Pakistani minor boy lost his life in Indian firing on a border village.

"Pakistan Army troops neutralised [an] Indian post which targeted a minor along [the] LoC," killing two soldiers, the military's media wing said in a brief statement.

Nearly two hours earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said in a tweet that an eight-year-old boy named Ayan was killed due to Indian firing in Janjot Bahadar village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli district.

"Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LoC exposes [the] true Indian face," he wrote along with a photo of the deceased boy, Newspaper Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector, injuring three civilians, police said.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Churanda in the Silikote area of Hajipeer sector of Uri," a police official said.

Three civilians sustained injuries in the firing, he said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital.