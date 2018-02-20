‘Boy Killed In LoC Firing’ 

"Pakistan Army troops neutralised [an] Indian post which targeted a minor along [the] LoC," killing two soldiers, the military's media wing said in a brief statement. v
Islamabad—Pakistan Army on Monday said it destroyed an Indian army post across the Line of Control and killed two soldiers hours after a Pakistani minor boy lost his life in Indian firing on a border village.
"Pakistan Army troops neutralised [an] Indian post which targeted a minor along [the] LoC," killing two soldiers, the military's media wing said in a brief statement.
Nearly two hours earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said in a tweet that an eight-year-old boy named Ayan was killed due to Indian firing in Janjot Bahadar village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli district.
"Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LoC exposes [the] true Indian face," he wrote along with a photo of the deceased boy, Newspaper Dawn reported.
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector, injuring three civilians, police said.
"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Churanda in the Silikote area of Hajipeer sector of Uri," a police official said.
Three civilians sustained injuries in the firing, he said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.