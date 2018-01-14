Boy Injured After Shell Goes Off

Poonch: A boy was wounded after a littered shell went off near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

As per the DSP Headquarters, Shahid Nayeem, a boy was critically injured after he fiddled with an unlettered shell lying on a roadside in Bandichichya Islamabad village of the district located near the LoC.

The boy, identified as Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Rashid, a resident of Bandichichya Anantnag, was shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment, he said.

His condition is stated to be critical, said Nayeem.

However, the family members of the injured man alleged that he was injured in a ceasefire violation.