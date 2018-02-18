Both Kashmirs In Keran Inert  

Srinagar—In an unprecedented development, movement of people has been restricted on either side of the line of control in Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

While reasons for restrictions on other Kashmir could not be known, in parts of Karen, Madian, and Naga areas of the section, Army has advised people not to venture outside. “It is noticed that traffic on other side is seen not plying since early morning,” a top official source said, adding, “This type of happening is unprecedented.”

Reports reaching news agency GNS said that army asked the people of Keran not to venture outside in Keran sector since yesterday.

"We were told not to move out from our residences,” locals of the area said.

However, sources said that the development comes as the movement of the traffic and public was restricted by the Pak authorities on other side of the Kashmir.

"Opposite of the Keran sector is Leepa Wadi controlled by Pakistan where the movement of the people and traffic was restricted since Friday morning,” sources said based on the reports received by them. Later the army had sounded an alert here in Keran sector and announced no movement in the area for three days. Sources said that there were intelligence inputs about fidayeen attack.

“Army soldiers manning the Kachil and Balbir posts along the LoC were in a state of readiness to avert any eventuality,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir, when contacted by GNS, feigned ignorance.

“Traffic movement was halted in Keran due to fresh snowfall and continuous avalanche warnings,” Deputy Commissioner said.

A senior army officer also denied reports of alert in the area and said that if any alert was there it may be with regard to the avalanche warnings by the authorities. (GNS)