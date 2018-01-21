Border,Loc Flare-up:9 Killed In 2 Days,Opposition Up In Arms

Srinagar—With the toll in cross-border and LoC shelling in Jammu and Kashmir mounting to 9, the opposition on Saturday roundly condemned the state government and accused it of failing to protect life and property in frontier areas.

Another round of deadly cross-IB exchanges in the Jammu region on Saturday left three civilians and an armyman dead.

The cease fire violations with took place in the RS Pora, Arnai and Kanachak sectors in the Jammu region, and the Jallas area in the Poonch district, left 16 civilians, one ASI of the BSF and one SSB jawan injured, reports from Jammu said.

Three civilians, two BSF personnel and an Army jawan, were killed and over 40 others injured in the heavy shelling by Pakistan along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region since Thursday.

Proceedings in the legislative assembly began with opposition furore over fatalities among forces and civilians, slogans against the central and state governments, and a walkout by the Congress and the National Conference.

Opposition members, particularly the National Conference, slammed ruling-partner BJP for categorising them as Kashmir-centric Pak sympathisers who “owe an explanation to the nation and that there can be no pardon for them when they continue to shamelessly speak on behalf of Paksitan even on the day when the heavy civilian casualties have been inflicted on the borders by unprovoked Pakistani firing."

leader Ali Mohammad Sagar criticized minister-of-state in the prime minister’s office Jitendra Singh who had made the statement yesterday, and stressed that the opposition had raised the ceasefire violations issue thrice in the House yesterday and had sought a statement from the government.

Sagar said that the Jitendra Singh had tried to mislead people over the ceasefire violation by making "baseless statements."

"By not issuing any statement yesterday, it was the government that was apologetic,” Sagar told reporters.

Congress legislature party leader Nawang Rigzin Jora also criticised the statement of the union minister and accused the centre of having an "inconsistent policy" for the frequent ceasefire violations.

"This government, both at the Centre and state, is confused,” Jora said..

“The state government, in particular, is in chaos and involved in infighting. In such a situation when we do not have a stable government in the state and the Centre is engaged in flip-flops, Pakistan will continue the shelling to its benefit," he said.

"Where has the 56-inch chest gone?” Congress legislator Wakar Rasool told reporters outside the House. “Our people are getting killed and displaced daily, and the BJP leaders are playing politics over the miseries of the people,". He demanded Prime Minister to quit.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the House that the district administrations of the affected districts including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch were taking all possible measures to avoid further loss of life and property. He said alternate arrangements had also been made for boarding and lodging of the affected population.

The Minister said that there has been colossal damage in the affected border areas and the concerned Deputy Commissioners have been asked to sanction ex-gratia/ compensation as per the NDRF norms to the affected persons. He said the situation is being monitored closely and the State Government is taking all steps to provide the required support to the affected persons.

Veeri said as per the recent decision conveyed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the relief and compensation for house damages, crop/livestock losses, relief for stay at relief camps and displacement etc is payable at the rates equal to NDRF that are fixed from time to time.

He said further Rs 50 lakh has been provided out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for meeting the cost of treatment/medicines for the injured cattle/livestock. Besides, several teams have been constituted for the survey/treatment of the affected livestock/cattle.

Giving district-wise details of the losses in cross-border shelling, the Minister said that on January 17, 2018 at around 2230 hours, the Pakistani Rangers started indiscriminate firing in R S Pura Sector of district Jammu, which was retaliated by BSF 78 Bn.

During the firing, he said, one BSF personnel namely, HC Suresh Kumar of Tamil Nadu died on the spot and one constable namely, Dubraj Marmar of Orissa sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, he said.

He said Pakistani Rangers had also started indiscriminate firing again on January 17, 2018 at around 2355 hours in Arnia Sector of Jammu which was retaliated by BSF.

During firing, he said, one civilian namely Neelam Kumari alias Sweety (19 years) died and 3 civilians namely, Romesh Lal, his wife Chanchala Devi and Darshan Lal, residents of Arnia sustained injuries and were shifted to GMC Hospital Jammu for treatment. He said firing from both the sides again started on January 18 at around 0500 hours. During this firing, he said, two civilians namely Sahil Kumar and Bacchno Devi died on spot while 16 civilians sustained injuries. He said the injured have been shifted to GMC, Jammu for treatment.

The Minister said ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of the NoKs of the deceased civilians. An ex-gratia of Rs 5000 each has been sanctioned in respect of the injured persons, as an immediate assistance.

He said DC Jammu and his officers have visited both Arnia and R S Pura. Schools in affected villages are closed. 700 people have been shifted to safer places. 129 animals have died and 93 animals have been injured.

The Minister said that on January 19 at around 0645 hours, Pakistani Rangers started indiscriminate firing in RS Pura and Arnia Sectors. Further, on the intervening night of 19 and 20 January, due to indiscriminate firing from across the border at Khour sector one Army Jawan namely Lance Naik Shyam Abraham was killed and 2 BSF personnel namely HC Naresh Kumar and Constable Ashwani Kumar sustained injuries.

He said on 19/20-01-2018, at about 1900 hours, Pak Rangers again started indiscriminate firing in Kanachak sector, which was retaliated and firing is still going on. During firing, one SSB personnel namely Constable Lalu Ram Yadav of F-Coy attached with P/S Kanachak got injured and one civilian namely Billu aged about 42 years S/O Mansa Gujjar R/O Kanachak also received injuries. Both the injured persons were shifted to GMC Hospital, Jammu for treatment.

He said on 19/20-01-2018, at about 1910 hours, Pak Rangers started indiscriminate firing in Akhnoor sector, which was retaliated and was going on till the last reports.

The Minister said that on 19/20-01-2018, at about 1945 hours, Pak Rangers started indiscriminate firing at Makwal Forward, sector Satwari manned by BSF 127/89 Bn, which was retaliated. Firing from both the sides stopped today on 20-01-2018, at about 0900 hours. However, no loss has been reported so far.

Samba

The Minister said on January 18, firing started in Samba sector at around 0130 hrs and two persons namely Suresh Kumar S/o Bhola Ram and Puneet Choudhary S/o Suresh Kumar, both residents of Kamour Camp got injured. On January 19, 2018 at around 0700 hours, Pakistani Rangers started indiscriminate firing in Ramgarh sector manned by BSF in which two civilians namely Nanak Raj and Ranjeet Singh sustained injuries.

He said the injured persons have been provided immediate relief @ Rs 5000 each. He said 211 persons have been shifted from Ramgarh to safer places. Schools in affected villages are closed. DC Samba and other officers have visited Ramgarh. He said Minister for Industries and Commerce has also visited Ramgarh.

Kathua

The Minister said that on January 19 firing started in Chadwal and Hiranagar sectors of Kathua district, in which nine civilians got injured. He said the injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kathua for treatment. He said the schools in affected villages are closed and 160 persons have been shifted from Pansar Manyari to Hiranagar. He said the reports regarding cattle loss are being collected.

Rajouri

The Minister said that on 19-01-2018, at about 1840 hours, Pak rangers started indiscriminate firing at LoC manned by Army, which was retaliated. Firing from both the sides stopped at about 1915 hours, and fortunately no loss of life has been reported, he said.

Poonch

The Minister said that on January 19 at about 1735 Hours Pak Army started indiscriminate firing in Balakote sector in which one civilian namely Mohammad Sadam aged about 26 years S/0 Mohammad Iqbal Khan R/O Dabbi Triyathi, Balakote got injured and was shifted to District Hospital Rajouri for treatment. However, firing from both sides stopped at about 2130 hours, he said.

He said on January 19, at about 1805 hours, Pak Army started indiscriminate firing in Mankote sector manned by Army, which was retaliated. Firing from both the sides stopped at about 1955 hours. During the firing, he said, dry grass belonging to one Fazal Hussain S/O Jumma R/O Debraj, Mankote was gutted.

He said on January 19, at about 2000 hours, Pak Army started indiscriminate firing in Bandi Chechian sector manned by Army which was retaliated. Firing from both the sides stopped today on 20-01-2018, at about 0500 hours and fortunately, no loss has been reported so far, he said.

Other Kashmir too bleeds

Pakistan on Saturday said Indian artillery and mortar guns continued to pound civilian population in its administered Kashmir, leaving at least two civilians dead and another five wounded, according to Waleed Anwar, assistant commissioner of Nakyal.

Newspaper ‘dawn’ reported that casualties occurred in different villages of Nakyal sector in Kotli district, which were targeted by Indian troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) throughout the preceding night and during the day, said the assistant commissioner.

The area received shelling for most part of the night, but it was most “intense and indiscriminate” from 11:30am to 1:30pm, he said.

Anwar said one man was wounded past midnight, while a man and a woman were killed and four others were injured during the day.

“The shelling is continuing at the moment, though intermittently,” he added.

Due to the diminution in severity of shelling, he said, people had started evacuating the victims to the nearest health facilities.

Earlier on Friday, a man was killed and a minor girl wounded in AJK’s Bhimber district along the LoC.

The heavily militarised LoC as well as Working Boundary have been witnessing frequent skirmishes and artillery duels, in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by both armies in November 2003.