BOPEE Scam: HC Suspends Sentence Of 2 Girls

Srinagar—The High Court on Tuesday has suspended sentence of two students who were ordered to be jailed for a year by a trial court last month for their involvement in a scam engineered by former BOPEE chief Mushtaq Ahmad Peer who was sentenced to 16-years in prison and fined Rs one crore.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said however rejected to suspend the sentence to their fathers who were sentenced to three years in jail and fined Rs five lakh.

“In so far as appellant no.2 is concerned, she is a girl of 21 years age and reportedly pursuing her MBBS in Achariya Shree Chander College of Medical Science and Hospital, Jammu, she has been convicted and sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment of one year only,” the court said, adding, “From perusal of the judgment impugned, it is apparent that overzealous father i.e, appellant no.1 has dragged the appellant no.2, her daughter, in the crime for which both father and daughter have been convicted.”

Taking an overall view of the facts and circumstances, particularly, the fact that the girl student is a girl who is presently undergoing MBBS Course in Medical College in the State, and in case she is taken into custody, it could adversely affect her career, the court said: “I am inclined to show indulgence. Accordingly, the sentence imposed on appellant no.2 vide judgment impugned is suspended.” The order, the court said, however, is subject to objections and till next date of hearing before the Bench. “Let the matter come up for consideration on 16th May, 2018. In the meanwhile, the respondents shall file objections.”

Regarding another student, the court said : “…Keeping in view the special circumstances aforesaid, I am inclined to suspend the sentence imposed upon the appellant no.2 by the trial court vide judgment impugned.”