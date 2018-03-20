Boost confidence of students: Altaf Bukhari tells academicians

Srinagar—Minister for Education, Finance, La­bour & Employment, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today asked academicians to boost confidence among the students so that they can prove their mettle in various spheres of life.

“By incorporating a bit of confidence and boosting their morale, our students can do miracles and prove that they are second to none,” Bukhari said adding “there is a feeling among the students of Jam­mu and Kashmir that they are being deprived of many privileges that are enjoyed by the students in other states.”

The Minister was speak­ing as a Chief Guest at the commencement of two-day national seminar on “As­sessment and Evaluation” organized by Cluster Univer­sity Srinagar at Institute of Advanced Studies in Educa­tion at M A Road here.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Dr Sheikh Javaid; Director School Education, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo; Professors from Delhi University, Principals from various colleges and Higher Secondary Schools, academicians, paper present­ers, teachers and students and other concerned officials of Education Department were present on the occasion.

Bukhari said that our col­leges and schools should not make students see low at themselves as they are the future of the nation. “We need to encourage our stu­dents to do well and show them the right direction for their better future.”He told the academicians to change the system of education and access the students by what they are in classrooms.

“Students are already overburdened by the amount of work they have to do, both at schools and at private tu­ition centres. This consumes their time and energy and they get a little time to assim­ilate knowledge,” he added.

While congratulating management of Cluster Uni­versity for organizing such a seminar, Bukhari said that the aim of this seminar is how to make the process of evaluation better. Through this seminar, Bukhari said, “we hope that our academi­cians will come up with some fruitful suggestions and rec­ommendations for the better­ment of Education system.”

Bukhari asked the acade­micians to look into the rea­sons why the marks percent­age of J&K students is lower than the students of the other states. He said that many of the brilliant students are not able to seek admissions in various outside colleges and universities because of their low percentage.

He said the role of teach­ers besides imparting formal education should be to widen the mental horizon of stu­dents. He said the teachers should help in channelizing potential of students towards creative activities.

Addressing the audience, Prof. Dr Sheikh Javaid said that the Education Department needs to bring the education system at par with national and international standards. He said that the educational institutions should not only be only the degree providers but should also lead to the intellec­tual