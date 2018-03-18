Body Of Pakistani Militant Buried In Boniyar

Srinagar A top Pakistani militant who was killed along with his two local associates was buried at Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Saturday night - where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley.

Official sources said that the charred body of the slain militant Abu Hamas was recovered under the debris yesterday and was buried with the help of local Auqaf committee at Sheeri Boniyar late Saturday night.

A police officer confirmed that the foreign militant was buried in Boniyar.

The militant was killed along with his two associates Rasiq Nabi Bhat of Tral and Shabir Dar of Awantipora in a gunfight with forces in Balhama village of Khanmoh in outskirts of Srinagar city.

The encounter broke out on Thursday after a group of militants made an abortive bid to snatch a rifle of the personal guard of BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan near Arsh medical institute in Balhama Khanmoh. (GNS)