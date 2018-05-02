Bloody April: 51 killings in 30 days

Srinagar—This year April turned out to be one of the bloodi­est months in the annals of recent Kashmir history. In 30 days, there were 51 human killings in­cluding 20 militants, 18 civilians, 10 Army soldiers, 2 Para-military troopers and a policeman.

The month started with the kill­ing of 20 persons including 13 mili­tants, 3 army soldiers and 4 civil­ians while it also ended on violent note claiming six lives including two militants and four civilians.

Kashmir this month also observed strike for five days mostly against civilian killings. Besides, different district head­quarters and towns remained shut for 27 times this month. A straight thirteen days shut­down was observed in Pulwa­ma against the bloody Dragadh and Kachidoora gunfights.

This month encounters broke out at different places mostly in South Kashmir including Dial­gam Anantnag, Shopian district’s Dragadh, Kachidoora and Drab­gam villages, Khudwani Kulgam, Kangan Pulwama and Laam Tral.

Among the 20 militants who were neutralized by Govern­ment Forces this month in­cluded Zubair Ahmad Turay, Nazim Nazir Dar, Rayees Ah­mad Thoker, Ubaid Shafi Malla, Adil Ahmad Thoker, Yawar Ahmad Yatoo, Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, Aietemad Hussain Dar, Ishfaq Ahmed Thokar, Sameer Ahmed, Muhammad Abas Bhat, Waseem Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Musavir Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Abid Ahmed, Sameer Tiger and Akib Mushtaq Khan.

At least 18 civilians were killed this month either by unidentified gunmen or were shot at during clashes by government forces. These civilians included Meh­rajuddin Mir of Okey Kulgam, Muhammad Iqbal of Khasipora Shopian, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmed Thokar, Gow­har Ahmed Rather and Amir Ahmed Lone of Kangan, Muntazir Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed of Hajin Bandipora, Kifayat Ahmed of Moolu Shopian, Ghulam Nabi Patel of Rajpora, Shafaq Shabir of Hergam Shopian and Sha­hid Ahmed of Arihal Pulwama, Haseeb Nabi, Asghar Khan and Muhammad Asif, all residents of Jamia Mohalla Baramulla.

Besides, four civilians Sar­jeel Sheikh of Khudwani , Bilal Ahmed Tantray of Frisal ,Faisal Ilahi of Melhoora Shopian and Ai­jaz Ahmed Pala of Bijbehara were killed after Government Forces on April 11fired upon protesters trying to help militants escape at Wanimohalla Khudwani Kulgam.

Forces personnel among which some were killed in Paki­stan firing were Ganoukar Rao, Havaldar Charanjeet Singh, Ajay Kumar, Latif Gojjri, Ar­vinder Kumar, Gunner Nilesh Singh, Sepoy Hetram, Jaki Shar­ma and Vinod Singh. (CNS)