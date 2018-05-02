Bloody April: 51 killings in 30 days

The month started with the killing of 20 persons including 13 militants, 3 army soldiers and 4 civilians while it also ended on violent note claiming six lives including two militants and four civilians.
Srinagar—This year April turned out to be one of the bloodiest months in the annals of recent Kashmir history. In 30 days, there were 51 human killings including 20 militants, 18 civilians, 10 Army soldiers, 2 Para-military troopers and a policeman.
The month started with the killing of 20 persons including 13 militants, 3 army soldiers and 4 civilians while it also ended on violent note claiming six lives including two militants and four civilians.
Kashmir this month also observed strike for five days mostly against civilian killings. Besides, different district headquarters and towns remained shut for 27 times this month. A straight thirteen days shutdown was observed in Pulwama against the bloody Dragadh and Kachidoora gunfights.
This month encounters broke out at different places mostly in South Kashmir including Dialgam Anantnag, Shopian district’s Dragadh, Kachidoora and Drabgam villages, Khudwani Kulgam, Kangan Pulwama and Laam Tral.
Among the 20 militants who were neutralized by Government Forces this month included Zubair Ahmad Turay, Nazim Nazir Dar, Rayees Ahmad Thoker, Ubaid Shafi Malla, Adil Ahmad Thoker, Yawar Ahmad Yatoo, Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, Aietemad Hussain Dar, Ishfaq Ahmed Thokar, Sameer Ahmed, Muhammad Abas Bhat, Waseem Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Musavir Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Abid Ahmed, Sameer Tiger and Akib Mushtaq Khan.
At least 18 civilians were killed this month either by unidentified gunmen or were shot at during clashes by government forces. These civilians included Mehrajuddin Mir of Okey Kulgam, Muhammad Iqbal of Khasipora Shopian, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmed Thokar, Gowhar Ahmed Rather and Amir Ahmed Lone of Kangan, Muntazir Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed of Hajin Bandipora, Kifayat Ahmed of Moolu Shopian, Ghulam Nabi Patel of Rajpora, Shafaq Shabir of Hergam Shopian and Shahid Ahmed of Arihal Pulwama, Haseeb Nabi, Asghar Khan and Muhammad Asif, all residents of Jamia Mohalla Baramulla.
Besides, four civilians Sarjeel Sheikh of Khudwani , Bilal Ahmed Tantray of Frisal ,Faisal Ilahi of Melhoora Shopian and Aijaz Ahmed Pala of Bijbehara were killed after Government Forces on April 11fired upon protesters trying to help militants escape at Wanimohalla Khudwani Kulgam.
Forces personnel among which some were killed in Pakistan firing were Ganoukar Rao, Havaldar Charanjeet Singh, Ajay Kumar, Latif Gojjri, Arvinder Kumar, Gunner Nilesh Singh, Sepoy Hetram, Jaki Sharma and Vinod Singh. (CNS)
