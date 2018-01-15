BJP Warns Bukhari Not To Mess With The Army

Srinagar—In a statement likely to fuel the fire further, the BJP on Monday described the army as a “stakeholder in the state’s peace and development,” and asked Jammu and Kashmir’s education minister “not to lock horns” with the military.”

"The minister ought to be pragmatic and accept the reality rather than locking horns with the Army chief,” the spokesperson of the BJP’s J-K unit, Brigadier (retd) Anil Gupta, said in a statement issued in Jammu on Monday.

Gupta’s statement comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir’s education minister, Syed Altaf Bukhari, took strong exception to the army chief’s remarks seeking government control over mosques and madrassas and a revamp of the state’s education system.

“The army chief should do his own job and not meddle with the state’s affairs,” Bukhari had said.

Gupta, in turn, said that Gen. Rawat's remarks should be viewed positively and not turned into a political issue.

The Army chief's "statement was based on his vast experience in the valley and interactions with students at various levels", the BJP leader said.

"Even the chief minister has voiced her concern over radicalization and indoctrination of youths in her recent speech on the floor of the House while replying to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address," the statement read.

The Army is an important stakeholder in the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state, Gupta said, adding Gen. Rawat was "well within his rights and democratic mandate to voice concern on issues which affect national integration."