BJP uploads pics of Kashmiri girls,presented them as Mahila Morcha workers

Sopore—Dozens of girls from Tarzoo Sopore village of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district Thursday accused BJP of playing cheap politics and lashed at its woman activist for uploading their pictures of social media networking sites.
A Press Statement from Bharitiay Janata Party on Wednesday had claimed that party held a Mahila Morcha meeting at Tarzoo Sopore that was organized by District Mahila Morcha President Baramulla Mrs Arifa Jan while Chief Guest was District President BJP Baramulla DK Nehru.
“A couple of people along with a woman Arifa Jan from Dhobiwan village entered into our house promising to set up a ‘Cutting and Tailoring’ Centre for the girls. My three sisters called other girls from neighborhood. Even our relative Ghulam Hasan was accompanying them who first introduced them as Social Welfare employees and then informed us that they are party leaders from BJP and they have talked to Social Welfare Department for setting up a Cutting and Tailoring’ Centre for girls in the village,” Danish Ahmed Bhat, the brother of three sisters told news agency CNS.
He said that Arif Jan, took some photographs of the girls from her cell phone. When girls objected, she said photographs are for record purposes.
“The girls were so upset, even one of my sisters tried to end her life when they saw their photographs have gone viral on the social media, while netizens abusing them freely,” Bhat said adding BJP played with the honour of these girls and the main culprit is BJP worker Arifa Jan.
The girls said they will register an FIR against the BJP workers. “We were cheated by them particularly by Arifa Jan. We talked to them after they assured ‘Cutting and Tailoring’ Centre for them but they presented us as BJP Mahila Morcha workers,” the victims said and requested netizens not to abuse them on social media. (CNS)
