BJP MLC’s PSO Thrash Youth

Srinagar: Two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of a BJP Leader were arrested for allegedly thrashing a youth in the Banihal area in RambanDistrictof Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

BJP MLC Sofi Yusuf was on way to Srinagarfrom Jammu when two of his Psos allegedly beat up Amir Saleem, resident of Hollan Banihal, last night following an altercation, police officials said.

"The altercation occurred over an attempt to overtake. After thrashing the youth, the Psos fired in the air to escape but locals caught them and handed them over to the police," said an Official

On a written complaint by Saleem, an FIR was lodged and the two Psosarrested, officials said.