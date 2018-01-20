Biopic on Malala being shot in Valley

Srinagar—Bollywood film 'Gul Makai', based on the life of teenager Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, is being shot in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir for the last few days.

Directed by Amjad Khan, the cast of the film includes Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan.

"The film chronicles the journey of Malala from her days in Swat Valley to her becoming the youngest Noble peace prize winner.

Major part of the film has already been shot in Bhuj and Mumbai and we are here in Kashmir to shoot the last leg of the movie," said Khan.

He further said the film aims to capture Malala's spirit, her fight, and also the reality and suffering of the people of Pakistan.

At the age of 17, Malala became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012.

She founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organisation and in 2013 co-authored 'I am Malala', an international bestseller. She has continued to speak out on the importance of education. (agencies)