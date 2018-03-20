BGSBUs Startup cell holds ‘Entrpreneurs Talk’

The event was attended by about 500 students from different departments.
Rajouri—Startup Cell in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri Monday organised an 'Entrepreneurs Talk' in which CEOs of three companies delivered their lectures.They include CEO COROVER,Bangalore, Ankush Sabharwal, Shahid Ansari from Startup Kashmir and founder Venusgeo solutions Hyderabad, Giridhar Giriraju.The said event was held with aim to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among students, awareness about startup areas and funding agencies.The event was attended by about 500 students from different departments.Registrar and Dean Academics, Iqbal Perwez was chief guest on this occasion who in his address stressed on need of entrepreneurship in this era and encouraged students about opening their own companies.He further stressed that students of BGSB university should be job giver rather than job seekers.The event was coordinated by Chairman of Startup Cell of BGSBU, Nikhil Gupta who spoke about objectives and goals of startup cell and provided awareness about various startup areas where students can actually look for opening their own startup companies.Others department coordinators of startup cell who were present were Nitin Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Nassir Ahmad, Ruksana Thaker.On this occasion, CEO COROVER,Bangalore, Ankush Sabharwal also announced a paid project of rupees ten lakh for students of BGSBU.
