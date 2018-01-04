'Benefits of SRO-43 of 1994 to be extended to ReTs'

Jammu—Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari today said that the benefits of SRO-43 of 1994 will be extended to the Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers of SchoolEducation Department.

This was decided in a meeting convened by the Minister in his office chamber, with the officers of the concerned department, here today.

Principal Secretary Higher Education Department Asgar Samoon, Commissioner/Secretary GAD Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Secretary School Education Department Farooq Ahmed Shah, Secretary Law, Abdul Majid Bhat, Chairman State Board of School Education Prof. Veena Pandita and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting also took up the issue to examine and decide the equivalence of Adeeb - e- Mahir, Adeeb - e - Kamil and Adeeb - e- Fazil degree with those of Matric, 10+2 and Graduation.

During the meeting, the Minister passed directions to Director Education Kashmir and Jammu to implement Circular 04 - Edu of 2012 in letter and spirit with a few modifications that will be issued soon.

The modifications agreed to in the meeting elaborate that in addition to what is stated in the fore mentioned circular, for the purpose of promotion, 10+2 will have to qualify B. Ed from a university recognized by UGC and the graduates will have to qualify B.Ed.