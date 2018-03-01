Be regular, punctual or face action: Govt warns employees

HODs asked to closely monitor punctuality in offices
Srinagar—Following the reports that employees are showing lack of punctuality and lack of interest in their official responsibilities, the state government warned its employees to be regular and come in time to offices, failure of which might attract disciplinary action.
Official sources told KNS that the government has made it clear that it would not tolerate any sort of negligence or lack of irregularity and punctuality in the official functions and wants its employees to be very sincere and timely in delivering their outputs. “In fact, the government has already been working on making employees disciplined and now it has further decided that official actions and punishments will also be taken up in case of those who shows lack of punctuality and lack of interest in their official responsibilities,” one of the top officials of the government wished anonymity told KNS.
The official said that habitual late attendance is viewed as conduct unbecoming of a government servant and disciplinary action may be taken against such a government servant.
Interestingly on Tuesday the government suspended thirty-seven employees in Budgam district for remaining absent from duty.
The official said that instructions have been issued from time to time with regard to the need to observe punctuality by government servants.
The government has introduced Bio-metric Attendance System in government offices, to replace the manual system of marking of attendance.
Sources said that the government is receiving reports from the offices that that officers/officials remain absent from their duties and also come late and depart before the office time.
Sources said that due to unavailability of the officers, the important files are not getting approval timely due to which numbers of works of the respective departments have been stuck.
One of the cabinet minister in PDP- BJP government told KNS that Secretaries, HODs have been asked to ensure punctuality in their departments and if an officer/official is a habitual late comer, then action may be taken against him/her as per rules.
However sources said that it has been observed that most of the employees in the civil secretariat are adhering to the office timings.
Sources also said that there are numbers of complaints also against doctors and staff in the hospitals for late coming in the office but the administration has completely failed to run the affairs of the hospitals.
‘Usually, doctors arrive in the office after 10:30 or 11 AM which is in total contravention of the government order which requires the officials to arrive in the office by10 AM. Continue violating the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (conduct) Rule 1971, Government Instructions (3) (ii) which states that every Government servant shall at all times maintain devotion to duty,” sources maintained. (KNS)
