Be regular, punctual or face action: Govt warns employees

Srinagar—Following the reports that employees are showing lack of punctuality and lack of interest in their official responsibilities, the state government warned its employees to be regular and come in time to offices, failure of which might attract disci­plinary action.

Official sources told KNS that the government has made it clear that it would not tolerate any sort of negligence or lack of irregular­ity and punctuality in the official functions and wants its employ­ees to be very sincere and timely in delivering their outputs. “In fact, the government has already been working on making employ­ees disciplined and now it has further decided that official ac­tions and punishments will also be taken up in case of those who shows lack of punctuality and lack of interest in their official re­sponsibilities,” one of the top of­ficials of the government wished anonymity told KNS.

The official said that habitual late attendance is viewed as con­duct unbecoming of a govern­ment servant and disciplinary action may be taken against such a government servant.

Interestingly on Tuesday the government suspended thirty-sev­en employees in Budgam district for remaining absent from duty.

The official said that instructions have been issued from time to time with regard to the need to observe punctuality by government servants.

The government has intro­duced Bio-metric Attendance System in government offices, to replace the manual system of marking of attendance.

Sources said that the govern­ment is receiving reports from the offices that that officers/of­ficials remain absent from their duties and also come late and de­part before the office time.

Sources said that due to un­availability of the officers, the important files are not getting ap­proval timely due to which num­bers of works of the respective departments have been stuck.

One of the cabinet minister in PDP- BJP government told KNS that Secretaries, HODs have been asked to ensure punctuality in their departments and if an of­ficer/official is a habitual late comer, then action may be taken against him/her as per rules.

However sources said that it has been observed that most of the employees in the civil secretariat are adhering to the office timings.

Sources also said that there are numbers of complaints also against doctors and staff in the hospitals for late coming in the office but the administration has completely failed to run the af­fairs of the hospitals.

‘Usually, doctors arrive in the office after 10:30 or 11 AM which is in total contravention of the government order which requires the officials to arrive in the office by10 AM. Continue violating the Jammu and Kashmir Govern­ment Employees (conduct) Rule 1971, Government Instructions (3) (ii) which states that every Government servant shall at all times maintain devotion to duty,” sources maintained. (KNS)