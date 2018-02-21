BDO, 3 Others Suspended

Srinagar: Four government employees, including a block development officer (BDO), were today suspended after they were found absent from their duties during a surprise inspection in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an official spokesman said.

Rural Development Minister Abdul Haq Khan yesterday conducted a surprise inspection of rural development department offices and found the BDO, two junior assistants, and a draftsman absent from their duties, the spokesman said.

The minister immediately suspended all four of them and directed the deputy commissioner, Kathua, to seek explanation from the suspended employees for their negligence.

The government will not tolerate any kind of negligence of any official in deliverance of the duties and will take strict action against such officials, Khan said.