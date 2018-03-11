Barring South, Schools Reopen In Kashmir After Winter Break

Smiling children accompanied by parents dotted the city in the morning as scores of school buses moved around picking them up from the bus stops.
Srinagar—Schools re-opened in central and north Kashmir districts on Saturday after three-month long winter break.
However, all the schools including primary, High and Higher Secondary Schools continued to remain closed in south Kashmir. The schools in south Kashmir will re-open on March 12 (Monday).
Traditionally opening of schools after the almost three-month-long winter recess has always been an event in the lives of teachers and students of the Valley.
Private schools as well as all government schools up to the higher secondary level were scheduled to start functioning on March 5, but authorities shut the educational institutions including schools and colleges in the wake of the Shopian firing incident on March 4. in which six people including four civilians were killed.
Earlier, Director School Education Kashmir on the directions Minister for Education Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari had announced the celebration of first day after winter vacations as Welcome Day for students in the schools.
Dirctor School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo along with other officers participated in the recitation of famous prayer by Allama Iqbal, “Lab pay aati hai dua bun k tamanna meri” with the students in High School Panthachowk. After the recitation of Dua, Director School Education directly interacted with students and a mark of welcoming the students in the school distributed candies among them. He instructed all the teachers to treat the students affectionately and give them ample opportunity to express themselves. He directed them to maintain a close contact with the parents of the students for effective monitoring of the academic progress of the students
