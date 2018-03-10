Barring South, Schools, Colleges Reopen Today

The schools were supposed to reopen on March 5 after over two month long winter vacations, however the government closed down the institutions across Kashmir in the wake of killing of six persons in Army firing in Shopian on Sunday evening.
Srinagar—All schools and colleges in Kashmir Valley except those in South Kashmir district of Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama will re-open on Saturday. Schools upto 8th class shall reopen after winter vacations. The high and higher secondary institutions re-opened after winter break last month. However, following the killing of civilians in army action on Sunday, the schools and colleges were closed while institutes upto 8th class were closed by the government. These institutes were supposed to re-open on March 5. “The schools and colleges will reopen as already notified,” a senior official of the education department told said. He said schools and colleges in south Kashmir district will reopen on Monday.
This year, the education department had asked teachers to welcome students on first day and had deputed them to schools early for preparations. However, the proactive approach hit a roadblock with the killings.
