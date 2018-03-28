Bar Seminar Calls For ‘Purposeful Strategy’ Unity ‘In Rank And File’

Srinagar—Lawyers and members of Hurriyat Conference as well as Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front on Tuesday pitched for “purposeful strategy”, “seriousness” and broader unity in “rank and file” to carry forward the “freedom struggle to its logical end.”

To commemorate the 22nd death anniversary of Advocate Jalil-ul-Qadar Andrabi, a daylong seminar was organized by the lawyers’ body. The speakers expressed their views on the topic “The Right of Self-determination & Persistent Human Rights Violations in Kashmir”.

In his address, Senior Advocate Z. A. Shah called for trust and purposeful strategy to carry forward the “freedom struggle to its logical end.” "Freedom is a long path and we have to identify our weaknesses and strategize the things,” he said.

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik, while paying tributes to Jalil Andrabi said that leaders are discharging their “revolutionary duties”. “We have forged a grand alliance, which is a landmark on the part of the leaders. The leaders are giving sacrifices alongside the common man and we have to pursue the cause with all seriousness.”

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai said that there was need for ‘a broad based unity in rank and file to pursue the cause of freedom.”

“While pursuing the cause for realization of right to self-determination, we must not shy away from the principled foundations of Islam. We have to strategize the things on proper application of mind and display of political wisdom.”

He said that it was better to forge a unity with a purpose and for a cause in light of 1993 Hurriyat Conference constitution. “Not only the leaders, common man is also giving sacrifices and these sacrifices are supreme and above all other considerations.”

He said difference of opinion is “bliss in Islam but the difference should not lead to confrontation,” he said, adding, “we have unity but it is little bit fractured, we should have solid unity as we face a strong opponent.”

In his presidential address, Bar Association President M. A. Qayoom, promised that the lawyers’ body will pursue the Kashmir cause with more vigor and practical wisdom. While paying tributes to Jalil Andrabi, A.Q. Sailani, Peer Hussam-u-din, Sheikh Mohammad Hussain, Abdul Gani Bhat, Mohammad Sultan Bhat, Mohammad Abdullah Rather, Altaf Ahmad and others, he said that these “martyrs are the torch bearers and lawyers have absolute realization of their sacrifices and are committed to carry forward their mission.” He said that Kashmir issue was an international dispute which deserves to be resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of J&K and the universally accepted and governable principle of people’s right to self-determination. “We appreciate the efforts of unity at all levels and in the past we have done it to forge a purposeful unity in the ranks and files of the Kashmir freedom struggle.”

He said that the Indian stand on Kashmir that Maharaja Hari Singh having executed the instrument of accession, therefore the Kashmir was an integral of India has been “rejected” by the Security Council by passing 28 resolutions on Kashmir latest being the Resolution no. 1172 dated 06.06.1998, adopted at the 3890th meeting of the United Nations urging upon both India and Pakistan to settle the core undecided conflict of J&K and report the steps taken towards its implementation, to the Security Council. He said that India should understand the ground reality in Kashmir and not to “beat about the bush”.

General Secretary of Bar Association, G. N. Shaheen said that the Kashmir was a dispute on both sides of the ceasefire line and calls for a referendum in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions. He said that the Kashmir has inherent potential to disturb the peace in the region as two insatiable nuclear powers India and Pakistan have locked horns against each other.

He said that the international community has moral and political obligation to intervene in preventing the further escalation of tension between the two countries and stop the human rights violation in J&K.

Advocate Arshad Andrabi, detailed out the events of kidnapping, custodial killing and judicial apathy in bringing out the murderers of Jalil Andrabi to book. He said at all steps there was denial of institutional justice in the case of Jalil Andrabi. (Details Based On Bar Statement)