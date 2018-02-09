Bar to seeks mortal remains of Bhat, Guru 

Srinagar—High Court Bar Association Srinagar on Thursday pledged to pursue the case filed by it for the return of the mortal remains of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Shaheed Mohammad Afzal Guroo with more vigor,

In a statement, Bar reiterated its demand of settling the Kashmir dispute by India and Pakistan, in accordance with the wishes of the people of J&K State, as guaranteed to them by 28 UN Security Council Resolutions, which are awaiting implementation for the last 70 years, so that peace and tranquility is established in the sub-continent and the possibility of a nuclear war between the two countries, on the issue of Kashmir, is avoided for all times to come.

In an Executive Committee meeting held here today, the members while paying rich tributes to Bhat and Guroo, reiterated the demand that their mortal remains be returned to the people of Kashmir, so that they are buried with due reverence, regard and respect in Mazar-i-shuhda, Srinagar. “The members also pledged to pursue the case filed by the Bar Association for the return of the mortal remains of the two martyrs with more vigor, so that the long pending desire and demand of the people of Kashmir is met with success,” the lawyers body said in a statement.

The Bar members also decided to support the programme devised by the pro-freedom leadership for 9th and 11th of February, 2018 and also decided to request its members to abstain from court work on 9th of February, 2018 so as to make the programme a success, it said.