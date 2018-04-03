Bar Association Ganderbal Observes Pen Down Strike Against Civilian Killings

Ganderbal—District Bar Association, Ganderbal Tuesday observed pen down strike against the Kangan incident of the Youth injury during police chase on Monday Evening.

Bar remained on strike against the recent civilian killings on Monday as well.

"Use of bullets against civilian protesters is highly condemnable and we observe pen down strike against Shopian killings and over the Kangan incident", says Bar President, Adv Sajad Salathi.

Bar members condemn use of bullets and pallets by security forces against stone pelters and other civilian protesters in whatsoever situation, this is brutal and totally unacceptable, Bar Vice President, Adv Kousar Masoodi and General Secretary, Adv SM Mustehseen said.

Pertinently, four civilians were killed in South Kashmir during and post-encounter in South Kashmir on Sunday whereas a youth from Kangan got critically injured after police chased a group of protesters Monday evening. The said youth was on the ventilator in SKIMS when the last reports came in.