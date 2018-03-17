Banish the ghosts of confrontation with purposeful dialogue, calls Prof Bhat

Srinagar—While speaking to a huge gathering in a grand mosque in his native village at Batingoo Zaingir, the head of Muslim Conference (MC) Professor Abdul Gani Bhat explained with reference to divine wisdom that people need strategies to score victories individually as well as collectively in the battlefields of life. The professor turned politician drew attention in his speech of all such as matter in terms of tomorrow’s dispensation in his own style as well as in time with his own sense of history that Afghanistan and Kashmir constitute a threat to world peace.
To substantiate his observation Prof Bhat choose to quote a verse in Kashmiri language where Afghanistan and Kashmir are equated to each other as a pitcher upon a pitcher which may, if and when carelessly and harshly touched would break and spill a disaster - the linkage between Afghanistan and Kashmir is understandably revealing. Don’t sleep over it. Call the verse whatever you like–––– “A prediction, a puzzle or proverb” he said.
“But never forget the verse does point interestingly to Kabul, Kandahar and Kashmir conjointly which is what it is ––– that the cries in Afghanistan constitute a threat to peace and stability in the region”.
The evolving situation in the region and the dangers inherent in it, termed Prof Bhat as menacingly revealing.
Look at the convergence ––– intriguing convergence of America, China, India and Pakistan in Afghanistan. In conjunction with two hostile nuclear states of India and Pakistan in Kashmir and draw the conclusion in the end, cautioned Prof Bha
