‘Backdoor’ Jobs In JK Bank: They Nearly Come To Blows

NC, PDP Legislators’ Trade Barbs before Dy Speaker Closes House For The Day
Srinagar—Amid shouts of foul play in recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, few opposition National Conference members and ruling PDP members nearly came to blows on Monday in the state Assembly, presently in its Budget
The legislators of the opposition and the ruling PDP-BJP also traded barbs over the issue of alleged malpractices in recruitments in the J&K Bank as also for Special Police Officers (SPO).
Minutes before the closure of the day's business, National Conference legislator Altaf Kaloo, while speaking on the Budget, accused the state government of the malpractices, drawing state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu's attention.
The minister, countering the charges, asked Kaloo to stop levelling unsubstantiated allegations and come out with a proof in support of his claim.
During the heated exchange, NC's Mohammad Akbar Lone stood from his seat in support of Kaloo and objected to Drabu's statement and allegedly unpleasant gestures.
This drew a strong reaction from the treasury benches and Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi who announced the closure of the day's business amid noisy scenes.
While the members were leaving the House, Kaloo allegedly charged towards Drabu, but was prevented by the watch and ward staff.
