Avalanche Kills 3 Soldiers In Kupwara

Srinagar—Three soldiers were killed and another was injured on Friday after a snow avalanche swept away an army post came in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Official sources said that a post of army’s 21 Rajput came under an avalanche at around 4:30 pm at Sona Pandi Gali (SPG) in Machil near line of control.

Four soldiers went missing and an immediately search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of all the soldiers. They were evacuated to hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while two others succumbed to injuries. the remaining soldier has been shifted to army’s 92 base hospital Badamibaghhere and is to be stable.

The deceased have been identified as Havaldar Kamlesh Kumar, Niak Balbeer and Sepor Rajinder.

The incident occurred after authorities had on the basis of a report received from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued a medium danger avalanche warning of level-3 for higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil districts of the State.

Also, a low danger warning of level-1 was issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh district. The people living in higher reaches of these districts had been asked to avoid movement in the avalanche-prone areas and slopes.

On January 18, a Swedish skier identified by his first name Daniel was killed while another was rescued in injured condition by police and tourism officials after an avalanche struck Kashmir’s primer ski resort of Gulmarg, 54-km west of summer capital Srinagar.

Earlier on January 6, eleven persons including a junior engineer of Border Roads Organization (BRO)’s BEACON project were killed and two others wounded when swept by three successive avalanches in along Sadhna Top mountain pass in Kupwara.

Five soldiers died after being swept in avalanches or caught in snow storms at different locations in Kupwara and neighbouring Bandipore district in second week of December 2017.