'Authorities disallow Geelani from offering funeral prayers in absentia'

Srinagar—Police authorities on Monday didn’t not allow the funeral prayers in absentia for the slain youth in Hyderpora today. Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani had also called people to offer absentia funeral prayers of slain youth, but police authorities scuttled the move.

Soon as Huriyat-G chairman Syed Ali Geelani attempted to come out of his residence to offer funeral in absentia, he was stopped by po­lice, spokesman added.

Hurriyat said that Geelani is not only a political personal­ity, but a religious preacher as well and keeping him away from people’s political, religious and social issues is ample proof of this part of land being governed by “an autocratic, undemocratic and unjustified rule. It tantamount to interference in religious matters, Huriyat said saying authorities are suffering from arrogance and frustration.

Referring to the statement of Police DG, wherein he has said that Geelani is now free, Huriyat said that their rhetoric for free­dom of speech proved hoax as po­litical and religious leaders are continuously caged and political space denied.

Syed Ali Geelani blamed the In­dian authorities, their henchmen in state, police and other govern­ment forces for these brutal kill­ings. Calling as unfortunate the killing of civilians in Shopian shootout Geelani added that these forces are resorting to their terror policies to carry their unauthor­ised rule.

Geelani payed tributes to slain youth in Shopian shootout and said that those who lay their lives for a sacred cause, are alive with their Lord and receive sus­tenance from Him.’’

Blaming Indian authorities for their arrogance and stubborn at­titude , Syed Ali Geelani said, we are not being allowed to mourn even our slain youngsters and while denouncing authorities for laying curbs on condolences meeting in memory of slain youth, Geelani justified the resentment shown by youth in Kashmir and said our youth were taking up arms “to put an end to slavery and this barbarity”.

It is not just a passion however a growing resentment among youth and it is the outcome of un­resolved Kashmir issue , unend­ing curbs on political activities, stubborn attitude and has created political uncertainty in the state.

Our youth are quite disheart­ened as peaceful activities are denied,” Geelani asserted and added that “the insensitivity and unconcern of authorities in New Delhi is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed. Youth have no option but to resent this age-old slavery and take arms to defend their rights.

Lamenting at pro-Indian politi­cians for prevailing political un­certainty and bloodshed in state, Geelani said that they are play­ing with the sentiments of people and acting as henchmen for New Delhi in state.

Syed Ali Geelani strongly condemned the use of brute and unproportionate force against peaceful and unarmed civilians and said that opening fire on un­armed people shows the height of state terrorism.

“India has declared war against civilians in the state, saying no­where on earth brute force is used against unarmed civilians,” said Geelani in a statement.

Extending condolences to be­reaved family, Geelani said, “we share the grief and pray for the strength to the grieved families to bear irreparable loss and prayed for speedy recovery for those in­jured during forces shoot out.

Commenting over the unfor­tunate death of Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker, Geelani condemned forces for their inhuman and bar­baric approach, saying making humans as shield is inhuman and barbarous act. It tantamount to war crime, saying it is not a first incident, instead Indian forces as a routine are making human souls as shields, saying they are virtu­ally engaged in genocide in state.

Jammu and Kashmir are high­ly militarised zone, said Geelani and in presence of forces camps in every nook and corner people feel insecure and are reeling under continuous threat. These camps are source of nuisance and badly affected the lives of citizens living in these localities, said he, saying the lives, honour, dignity of civil­ians is at stake.

“This is an inhuman and un­justified act and it vindicates our claim that forces are involved in war crimes and are patronized and encouraged by Indian lead­ership,” Geelani said and added that it sends a clear message to the people that “they can go to any ex­tent without any apprehension of accountability”.

Syed Ali Geelani in his appeal to human rights organisations, the International War Tribunal and Amnesty International to take cognizance of the incident and “fulfil their responsibilities in saving precious lives” in the state.(