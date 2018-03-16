Atmosphere Of Despondency In J&K: Omar 

Srinagar: The opposition National Conference on Thursday said the youth of Kashmir is getting alienated due to the atmosphere of "despondency" and "doom" in the absence of constructive and reconciliatory politics.

NC's working president Omar Abdullah made the remarks at a meeting of party's provincial committee here.

"The current atmosphere of despondency, doom and anxiety in the valley is alienating the youth in the absence of constructive and reconciliatory politics,"

Omar alleged that governance instability, policy inconsistency and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state were all reminders of how the slogan of change raised by the ruling PDP-BJP alliance had proven to be a hoax.

"The ensuing state of instability and chaos in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of serious concern and should be taken seriously as the consequences of indifference and callousness would be disastrous," he added.

Omar said the brazen patronage to nepotism, corruption and back door entries was an assault on the dignity of hardworking and educated youth who have been rendered hopeless and cynical as the kith and kin of leaders of the ruling dispensation were being given plump government jobs through the proverbial back door.

He also expressed dismay over the confusion and inconsistency at premiere service commissions and recruitment agencies in the state saying the recent intervention by the judiciary should be an eye-opener for the state government and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to provoke a deep introspection.

Omar said it was painful and worrying that cabinet ministers of the state openly attended divisive events and marches that are being held to save the culprits of the heinous Kathua rape and murder case.

"The chief minister is answerable for allowing her cabinet colleagues to ridicule the law of the land and cast aspersions on the state's police, objectivity and investigative abilities," he said.