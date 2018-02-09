Assembly: Opposition Protest MLA’S ‘Manhandling’ By Cops  

Srinagar—Opposition members of National Conference (NC) and Congress on Friday condemned the “manhandling” of MLA Langate Er Rasheed by a police team on Thursday late evening.

MLA Phalgam Altaf Kaloo raised the issue of alleged manhandling of Er Rasheed by police who was later taken to police station.

"Our colleague Er Rasheed was brutally beaten and later dragged to the police station. Five persons suffered injuries, "Kaloo said in the assembly.

Other legislators including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Usman Majeed, Mian Altaf and Mohammad Yousf Tarigami also stood up from their chairs and condemned the alleged manhandling of the legislator.

They sought the attention of the Speaker Kavinder Gupta and urged him to see the video of MLA being “dragged” by police. The video has gone viral on social media.

“This is high-handedness of police as shows how they behave with an MLA,” the legislators said and demanded action against those involved in the “brutal” act.

Speaker directed the government to look into the matter.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri said that he will look into the issue.

"We will look into the matter and will definitely take action against the police if they are found committing excesses against the MLA Rasheed," Veeri informed the house. (GNS)

