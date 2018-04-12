Assam Police Awaiting Confirmation On Youth Joining Hizb    

A photograph of the youth from Assam's Jamunamukh village in Nagaon district holding an automatic assault rifle has gone viral on social media. The photograph has a caption that suggests he is now a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.
New Delhi—The Assam Police is awaiting confirmation from its Jammu and Kashmir counterpart whether a missing youth from the northeastern state has joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, a senior police official said today.
"Whether he has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen is still to be confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The verification process is going on," Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told PTI.
"The fact that he is missing is confirmed. The special branch of Assam Police is investigating and has taken up the matter with Jammu and Kashmir Police," Sahay said.
The youth's mother recognised him in the photograph as her missing son and said the government should shoot him dead for being a traitor.
