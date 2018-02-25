Asifa’s Rape-N-Murder:Kashmir Inc Warns Govt Against ‘Hush-Up’

Says It’s Not Political, Religious Incident But Case Of Humanity
Srinagar—The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Chairman, Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan on Saturday has cautioned state government and New Delhi against any hush up of the case involving rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Banu in Kathua last month. He said that situation will go out of control and “those believing in humanity will take to streets for a decisive move.”
Addressing a press conference here, Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said that the gang-rape and murder of a girl was not political, communal or regional issue but case of humanity for which every human regardless of his or her individual ideology should come forward and seek justice and capital punishment for the culprits.
“Unfortunately what has happened is that some vested interests are trying to communalize and politicize the issue so that the fair trial gets hushed up and the perpetrators of the crime, a few of whom have already been arrested, get exonerated,” Khan said.
He said as a part of the same sinister agenda, the Hindu Ekta Manch in league with some political parties undertook a pro-rapist rally whereas some politicians from mainstream parties have started echoing the same language.
Khan said what was most alarming is that government allowed the miscreants to take out rallies, whereas those who want “justice for Asifa” get arrested by police in Kathua.
He said it was a part of the deep rooted conspiracy that some forces are hell bent get the case handed over to some investigative agency in which the people have already lost faith.
Khan said things have taken ugly turn as some forces in Jammu province have called for boycott with the nomad Muslim tribes in the region. “Muslim community in Jammu region is being targeted for one reason or the other.”
Khan said till now the only reason of the silence of his forum was that twin chambers of commerce and industries in Jammu and Kashmir are into alliance.
“We were expecting them to make the stand of business community clear on the issue of boycott with nomad Muslims. But as no such thing as happened as yet and situation continues to take ugly turn, we appeal both the KCCI and JCCI to play their much-needed role for the cause of humanity irrespective of their individual ideologies,” Khan said.
Given the public apprehensions, Khan said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Home Minister Rajnath Singh should seriously look into the matter.
Khan also appealed the Indian civil society and national media to highlight the matter for the cause of humanity. ( with KNS)
