Asifa murder case:‘Women’s commission keeping track of police investigations’

“The police have sent the samples to the FSL for further examination. We are keeping a very close vigil over the process of investigation and will not allow the involved to move scot-free.”
Srinagar: The Women’s Commission chairperson, Nayeema Mehjoor on Thursday pitched for the strict against the involved in Asifa Bano Murder case and said that politics must be sidelined while punishing those who committed the heinous crime.
Nayeema told KNS that on the very first day after the crime, the team of women’s commission went to Rasana the native of slain Asifa Bano and took first hand information of the crime. “We talked to girl’s family, locals of the village and also sought the initial medical report of the victim,” Nayeema said.
She added that the initial medical report of Asifa gave clear indication that something terrible has happened with the poor girl at the time when she was abducted. “The police have sent the samples to the FSL for further examination. We are keeping a very close vigil over the process of investigation and will not allow the involved to move scot-free,” Nayeema Mehjoor told KNS.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.