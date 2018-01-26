Asifa murder case:‘Women’s commission keeping track of police investigations’

Srinagar: The Women’s Com­mission chairperson, Nayeema Mehjoor on Thursday pitched for the strict against the involved in Asifa Bano Murder case and said that politics must be sidelined while punishing those who com­mitted the heinous crime.

Nayeema told KNS that on the very first day after the crime, the team of women’s com­mission went to Rasana the na­tive of slain Asifa Bano and took first hand information of the crime. “We talked to girl’s fam­ily, locals of the village and also sought the initial medical report of the victim,” Nayeema said.

She added that the initial medical report of Asifa gave clear indication that something ter­rible has happened with the poor girl at the time when she was ab­ducted. “The police have sent the samples to the FSL for further examination. We are keeping a very close vigil over the process of investigation and will not allow the involved to move scot-free,” Nayeema Mehjoor told KNS.