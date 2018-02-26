Arrested Hizb Militant Killed In Blast

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that a Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed and a police man injured in blast as later tried to escape from its custody at police station Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Today at 12:30 PM one HM militant namely Mushtaq Chopan who was in custody of Police Station Tral tried to escape from the police station wearing female burka. When he was near the main gate someone from outside lobbed a grenade as a part of the planned conspiracy to divert the attention so that he could escape conveniently,” a police spokesman said here.

The grenade exploded inside the station nearby him, resulting into death of the Chopan and injury to one Constable Mehraj-ud-din, the spokesman said.

The injured police personnel was shifted to Army hospital while as Chopan’s body was handed over to his legal heirs after autopsy.

“Magisterial enquiry has been initiated under section 176 CrPC. The circumstances under which he was escaping are being looked into,” the spokesman said.

He said Mushtaq Chopan was involved in FIR No 55/2017 under section 18, 20,38 ULAP of P/S Tral, FIR No 76/2017 under section 302 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 18,20 ULAP of P/S Tral

Earlier Mushtaq Chopan was apprehended by Sopore police and was involved in FIR NO :- 10 / 2018 under section 7/27 Arms Act.

“The said militant was currently on custody change as he was wanted by Awantipora police,” he added. Chopan alias Haroon was arrested by government forces from Sopore town on January 7 this year.

Meanwhile, following the death of a Hizb militant locals at Tral town observed a complete shutdown.

All the shops and business establishment remained shut while transport too remained off the roads.

Meanwhile, police handed over the body to family. Reports said that youth pelted stones on the army vehicles in the native village of the militant who in retaliation fired couple of rounds in air, a local news agency said. Amid massive protests, funeral prayers were held for slain Hizb militant at his native village in Wagad hamlet of Aripal tehsil in Tral sub-district

Locals said the two masked militants also appeared in the gathering and fired many rounds in the air to offer gun salute to their slain colleague. The villagers have decided to perform slain militant's burial on Tuesday morning, they added.