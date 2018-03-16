Arrest of 4 sons,son-in-law of Salahudin by NIA political vendetta: Geelani 

Srinagar—Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani has strongly condemned the arrest of four sons and son in law of United Jihad Council Chief Syed Salah-u-Din by India’s National Investigation Agency and termed it political vendetta.

Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Syed Javed Ahmad, Syed Abdul Wahid, Syed Ab Mueed (sons) and Syed Umar Farooq were arrested by NIA.

In a statement issued here, Geelani termed the move a desperate attempt on the part of India to cow down pro-freedom leadership.

“Syed Salahuddin is a forerunner and a prominent figure in freedom movement and has dedicated his whole life for the sacred cause. It is a vain attempt to break and weaken Syed Salahuddin’s commitment to the movement,” he said, reiterating that such “cowardly and suppressive” measures could not dampen the passion and commitment of the pro-freedom leadership.

Geelani stated that last year on October 23 his elder son Syed Shahid Yusuf was arrested by NIA on “fabricated” charges and detained him in Tihar jail and subjected to extreme physical torture.

Appealing international community to take cognizance of arbitrary measures adopted by New Delhi and their “henchmen”, impressed to intervene and rescue civilians from the political vendetta.